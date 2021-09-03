Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

172,711 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,711KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686625
  • Stock #: 22E6826B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER369385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Grand Caravan SE is the one! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
76 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6049# Gvwr
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
17 Wheel Covers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 11,479 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX+
 34,219 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX UX 250H
 20,620 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory