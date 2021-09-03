2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 7 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,711 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Seating Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Interior Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Urethane Gear Shifter Material Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 76 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 6049# Gvwr Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 17 Wheel Covers Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins

