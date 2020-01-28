Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE-DUAL EXHAUST, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

2014 Ford Escape

SE-DUAL EXHAUST, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,725KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595736
  • Stock #: M26602B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G91EUD28089
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Satelitte Radio, SYNC, ECOBOOST, Cruise Contol, CD Player, Auxiliary Input, USB Port and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #M26602B

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Sync
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • EcoBoost
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

