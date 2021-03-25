Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

99,166 KM

Details Description Features

$14,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

  1. 6856326
  2. 6856326
  3. 6856326
  4. 6856326
  5. 6856326
  6. 6856326
  7. 6856326
  8. 6856326
  9. 6856326
  10. 6856326
  11. 6856326
  12. 6856326
  13. 6856326
  14. 6856326
  15. 6856326
Contact Seller

$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

99,166KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856326
  • Stock #: 21R7275A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H79ER132159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Fusion SE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fusion SE is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
3.07 Axle Ratio
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selective service internet access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
transmission: 6 speed automatic w/selectshift
Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Wheels: 17 Painted Alloy
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 2-way manual passenger seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
SYNC w/MyFord -inc: Voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist SYNC Services AppLink Bluetooth steering wheel controls USB port and auxiliary input jack
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Nanaimo

2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 60,766 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 28,813 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S
 24,189 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

Call Dealer

250-756-XXXX

(click to show)

250-756-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory