Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

0 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 5942511
  2. 5942511
  3. 5942511
  4. 5942511
  5. 5942511
  6. 5942511
  7. 5942511
  8. 5942511
  9. 5942511
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5942511
  • Stock #: P1828A
  • VIN: 2GKALREK7E6304794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Terrain SLE. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this GMC Terrain SLE is the one! The GMC Terrain SLE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
3.23 axle ratio
Defogger rear window
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Door handles body colour
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Spare tire compact spare
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Glove box non-locking
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions
Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Roof rails charcoal
Grille charcoal with chrome surround
Seating 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Automatic Crash Response
Climate control front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Mirrors body colour heated power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Lighting halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Seating rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer trip odometer coolant temperature fuel gauge outside temperature in radio display
Driver information centre -inc: personalization vehicle info
Locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Locks remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
Mirror inside rear-view auto dimming
Sunshades dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Lighting ambient lighting on instrument panel
Airbags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted
Airbags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain with rollover protection
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Seating 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Lighting front halogen fog lights
Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Console centre -inc: armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders (1) bottle holder in each door
Mats floor front carpeted insert
Mats floor rear carpeted insert
Power outlets (4) auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Steering wheel leather wrapped -inc: mounted cruise & audio controls
Chrome accents for headlamps side windows and liftgate
Fascia body colour front & rear
Windshield wipers and washers front windshield 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
Windshield wipers and washers rear intermittent
Airbags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
Trailer Towing Capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Antenna roof mounted
Seat trim premium cloth
Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection
Suspension system soft ride suspension
Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion
Engine coolant Dex Cool extended life
Engine 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Fuel 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic flat towable
Exhaust system stainless steel single
Stabilizer bars front and rear
Pioneer premium 8 speaker 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers A pillar mounted tweeters upper instrument panel centre channel speaker rear quarter panel subwoofer
Audio system colour touch radio AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback 7 colour touch screen display -inc: radio data speed compensated volume aux audio input jack
Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS panic assist and hill hold-assist
Emissions federal requirements
OnStar in vehicle communication system and assistance service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations advisor assiste...
Alternator 120 Amp
GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio picture viewer Playlis...
Wheels 17 x 7 aluminum
Seating reclining front bucket seats
Suspension system -inc: front independent strut type coil springs rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links coil springs
Emissions federal
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...
GVWR 2250 kg (4960 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 153,384 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 Sedan T...
 25,157 KM
$47,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 44,446 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory