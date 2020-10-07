2014 GMC Terrain

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this GMC Terrain SLE. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this GMC Terrain SLE is the one! The GMC Terrain SLE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
3.23 axle ratio
Defogger rear window
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Door handles body colour
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Spare tire compact spare
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Pioneer premium 8 speaker 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers A pillar mounted tweeters upper instrument panel centre channel speaker rear quarter panel subwoofer
Audio system colour touch radio AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback 7 colour touch screen display -inc: radio data speed compensated volume aux audio input jack
Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS panic assist and hill hold-assist
Emissions federal requirements
OnStar in vehicle communication system and assistance service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations advisor assiste...
Alternator 120 Amp
GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio picture viewer Playlis...
Wheels 17 x 7 aluminum
Seating reclining front bucket seats
Suspension system -inc: front independent strut type coil springs rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links coil springs
Emissions federal
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...
GVWR 2250 kg (4960 lbs)
