2014 GMC Terrain

3.23 axle ratio

Defogger rear window

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard

Stolen Vehicle Assistance

Door handles body colour

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Spare tire compact spare

Rocker mouldings charcoal lower

Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass

Power windows express down all 4 windows

Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Glove box non-locking

Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger

Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control

Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions

Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch

Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall

Roof rails charcoal

Grille charcoal with chrome surround

Seating 8-way power driver with power lumbar support

Automatic Crash Response

Climate control front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Mirrors body colour heated power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror

Lighting halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control

Seating rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline

Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer trip odometer coolant temperature fuel gauge outside temperature in radio display

Driver information centre -inc: personalization vehicle info

Locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Locks remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm

Mirror inside rear-view auto dimming

Sunshades dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Lighting ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console

Lighting ambient lighting on instrument panel

Airbags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted

Airbags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain with rollover protection

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Seating 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Lighting front halogen fog lights

Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders

Console centre -inc: armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage

Cup holders (1) bottle holder in each door

Mats floor front carpeted insert

Mats floor rear carpeted insert

Power outlets (4) auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area

Steering wheel leather wrapped -inc: mounted cruise & audio controls

Chrome accents for headlamps side windows and liftgate

Fascia body colour front & rear

Windshield wipers and washers front windshield 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash

Windshield wipers and washers rear intermittent

Airbags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags

USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen

Trailer Towing Capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Antenna roof mounted

Seat trim premium cloth

Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection

Suspension system soft ride suspension

Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion

Engine coolant Dex Cool extended life

Engine 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Fuel 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity

Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic flat towable

Exhaust system stainless steel single

Stabilizer bars front and rear

Pioneer premium 8 speaker 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers A pillar mounted tweeters upper instrument panel centre channel speaker rear quarter panel subwoofer

Audio system colour touch radio AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback 7 colour touch screen display -inc: radio data speed compensated volume aux audio input jack

Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS panic assist and hill hold-assist

Emissions federal requirements

OnStar in vehicle communication system and assistance service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations advisor assiste...

Alternator 120 Amp

GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio picture viewer Playlis...

Wheels 17 x 7 aluminum

Seating reclining front bucket seats

Suspension system -inc: front independent strut type coil springs rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links coil springs

Emissions federal

Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...