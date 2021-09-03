2014 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7686586

7686586 Stock #: P2140A

P2140A VIN: 2HKRM4H7XEH117101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,943 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Leather Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4 Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 58 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.44 Axle Ratio 849# Maximum Payload Audio Theft Deterrent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Alloy GVWR: 2070 kgs (4564 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

