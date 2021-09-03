Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

90,943 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,943KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686586
  • Stock #: P2140A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H7XEH117101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Honda CR-V EX-L has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This Honda CR-V features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda CR-V EX-L is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
58 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.44 Axle Ratio
849# Maximum Payload
Audio Theft Deterrent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Alloy
GVWR: 2070 kgs (4564 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 11,479 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX+
 34,219 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX UX 250H
 20,620 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory