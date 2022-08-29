Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

144,515 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

GLS

Location

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9033334
  • Stock #: U3451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Pearl Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Man GLS, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
INDIGO BLUE PEARL MICA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

