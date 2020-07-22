Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

61,533 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 5639841
  2. 5639841
  3. 5639841
  4. 5639841
  5. 5639841
  6. 5639841
  7. 5639841
  8. 5639841
  9. 5639841
Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

61,533KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5639841
  • Stock #: 20R4630C
  • VIN: ML32A4HJ0EH000747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kiwi Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20R4630C
  • Mileage 61,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mitsubishi Mirage. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Mitsubishi, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mitsubishi Mirage SE will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Analog Display
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver visor vanity mirror
85 Amp Alternator
Tires: P165/65R14 AS
35 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.2L MIVEC DOHC 3-Cylinder
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.05 axle ratio
Radio w/Clock and External Memory Control
Passenger Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 14 Alloy
Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor speed compensated volume and equalization

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 21,483 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 42,733 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 102,102 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory