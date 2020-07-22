2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Analog Display Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver visor vanity mirror 85 Amp Alternator Tires: P165/65R14 AS 35 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.2L MIVEC DOHC 3-Cylinder Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4.05 axle ratio Radio w/Clock and External Memory Control Passenger Seat Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Wheels: 14 Alloy Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor speed compensated volume and equalization

