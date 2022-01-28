2014 RAM 3500

$56,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 3 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8177809

8177809 Stock #: U3401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,372 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 180-amp alternator Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Chrome Bodyside Moulding TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PROTECTION GROUP Monotone Paint Application Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER -inc: Rear Fixed Window TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air Winter Front... RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation 1 Year Trial (Registration Required) BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats

