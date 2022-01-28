$56,900+ tax & licensing
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2014 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
169,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8177809
- Stock #: U3401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,372 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Monotone Paint Application
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER -inc: Rear Fixed Window
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air Winter Front...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation 1 Year Trial (Registration Required)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats
