Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4482201
  2. 4482201
  3. 4482201
  4. 4482201
  5. 4482201
  6. 4482201
  7. 4482201
  8. 4482201
  9. 4482201
  10. 4482201
  11. 4482201
  12. 4482201
  13. 4482201
  14. 4482201
  15. 4482201
  16. 4482201
  17. 4482201
  18. 4482201
  19. 4482201
  20. 4482201
  21. 4482201
  22. 4482201
  23. 4482201
  24. 4482201
  25. 4482201
  26. 4482201
  27. 4482201
  28. 4482201
  29. 4482201
  30. 4482201
  31. 4482201
  32. 4482201
  33. 4482201
  34. 4482201
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,507KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4482201
  • Stock #: V27276
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ4EM255644
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2013 RAM 1500 ST - Q...
 86,525 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 - Al...
 63,501 KM
$17,595 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 23,694 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message