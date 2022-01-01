2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Equipped with 4WD, this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Fog lamps front halogen
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
Defogger rear-window electric
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Door handles chrome
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
Rear axle 3.42 ratio
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Headlamps halogen projector
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Wheelhouse liners rear
Grille surround chrome
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet 110-volt AC
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Window power rear sliding with rear defogger
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Front and rear park assist ultrasonic
Tires P275/55R20 all-season blackwall
Console floor mounted reconfigurable with moveable cup holders cell phone storage power cord management and hanging file holder capability
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Steering column manual tilt and telescoping
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper
LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)
Mirror caps chrome
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mouldings bodyside chrome
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Seating heated and cooled perforated leather-appointed front bucket
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Differential heavy-duty locking rear
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...
Body Pick Up Box
OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and co...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Bumper front body colour
Bumper rear body-colour with CornerSteps
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup box bed liner with bowtie logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-ski...
Seats front full-feature leather-appointed bucket with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints (...
Suspension Package High Performance
Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control
High Country includes High Country brushed metal sill plate (AN3) front full-feature leather-appointed bucket seats (KB6) heated and cooled seats (B58) colour-keyed carpeted floor mats (D07) centre floor console (UQA) Bose sound system (NZJ) 20 chrome ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.