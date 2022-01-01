2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Defogger rear-window electric

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming

Door handles chrome

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

Rear axle 3.42 ratio

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Headlamps halogen projector

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel

Wheelhouse liners rear

Grille surround chrome

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control

Power outlet 110-volt AC

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall

Window power rear sliding with rear defogger

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Front and rear park assist ultrasonic

Tires P275/55R20 all-season blackwall

Console floor mounted reconfigurable with moveable cup holders cell phone storage power cord management and hanging file holder capability

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters

Steering column manual tilt and telescoping

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper

LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)

Mirror caps chrome

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mouldings bodyside chrome

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Seating heated and cooled perforated leather-appointed front bucket

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Differential heavy-duty locking rear

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...

Body Pick Up Box

OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and co...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Bumper front body colour

Bumper rear body-colour with CornerSteps

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Wheels 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome

Assist steps chromed tubular 6 rectangular (factory installed)

Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup box bed liner with bowtie logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-ski...

Seats front full-feature leather-appointed bucket with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints (...

Suspension Package High Performance

Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control