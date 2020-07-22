Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,142 KM

Details Description Features

$11,779

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,779

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE-BLUETOOTH, AUX, DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE-BLUETOOTH, AUX, DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Contact Seller

$11,779

+ taxes & licensing

190,142KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5698899
  • Stock #: P27760
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR713144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P27760
  • Mileage 190,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, Dual Sliding Doors, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, A/C, CD Player Heated Exterior Mirrors and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #P27760


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
STOW N GO
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual sliding doors
Folding Side Mirrors
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

