Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
94,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9033328
- Stock #: U3440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,408 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
