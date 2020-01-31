Menu
2015 Ford Transit

150 - Parking Sensor AUX Back Up Camera

2015 Ford Transit

150 - Parking Sensor AUX Back Up Camera

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662876
  • Stock #: X27204
  • VIN: 1FTNE2YM6FKA89757
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Rear Sliding Door, Rear Side Mounted Shelves, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Mirrors, Auxillary Input, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27204

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

