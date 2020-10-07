2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Cloth Seat Trim

Door handles Black

6-Speaker Audio System

Bumper front chrome

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

CornerStep rear bumper

Headlamps halogen projector

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Mirrors outside manual Black

Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Pickup box Wideside

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...

Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.

Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)

Audio system 4.2 Diagonal Colour Display AM/FM stereo with USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot

Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)