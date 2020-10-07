2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Sierra 1500 is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
4-wheel drive
Cloth Seat Trim
Door handles Black
6-Speaker Audio System
Bumper front chrome
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
CornerStep rear bumper
Headlamps halogen projector
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Mirrors outside manual Black
Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Pickup box Wideside
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Cooling external engine oil cooler
Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...
Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.
Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Audio system 4.2 Diagonal Colour Display AM/FM stereo with USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot
Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models.) (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Included with (9G3) Suspension Package off-road for base decor vehicles wi...
