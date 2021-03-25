Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

60,766 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,766KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6855252
  Stock #: 20K9206A
  VIN: 1C4PJMCS2FW601285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Cherokee North is the vehicle for you. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Jeep Cherokee is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Cherokee North will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
3.734 Axle Ratio
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
59.8 L Fuel Tank
1000# Maximum Payload
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Jeep Active Drive I
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

