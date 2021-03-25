Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Cherokee North is the vehicle for you. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Jeep Cherokee is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Cherokee North will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
3.734 Axle Ratio
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints