2015 Jeep Cherokee

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6855252

6855252 Stock #: 20K9206A

20K9206A VIN: 1C4PJMCS2FW601285

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,766 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT 3.734 Axle Ratio Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command GPS Antenna Input Harman Radio Manufacturer Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs) Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Jeep Active Drive I Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Urethane Gear Shifter Material Radio w/Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.