2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 7 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 8254938

Stock #: C880552A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,724 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Maximum Steel Metallic TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD) Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS Generic Sun/Moonroof GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 5.7L VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic

