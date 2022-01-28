Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

143,724 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

Overland

Overland

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

143,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8254938
  • Stock #: C880552A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Overland, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Maximum Steel Metallic
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD)
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 5.7L VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

