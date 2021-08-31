Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

106,064 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

High Altitude

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8044294
  Stock #: U3352C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls...
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

