2015 Jeep Patriot

- Listing ID: 8044294
- Stock #: U3352C
-
Exterior Colour
Bright White
-
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
106,064 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls...
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.