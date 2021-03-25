2015 Jeep Renegade

$22,979 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 4 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6855242

6855242 Stock #: P0497A

P0497A VIN: ZACCJBBT2FPB40552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Solar Yellow

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,446 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Aluminum CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder Tires: P215/65R16 LBL AS Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black front bumper Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim 48 L Fuel Tank Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Sliding Front Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir Turbo I-4 Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control GVWR: 2044 kgs (4508 lbs) 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Black Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.438 Axle Ratio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Coloured Door Panel Insert Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Radio w/Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System

