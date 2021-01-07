2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

+ taxes & licensing
2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4
Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. A Mitsubishi with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Mirage ES was gently driven and it shows. This Blue Mitsubishi is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/12/06
