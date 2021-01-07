Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

65,639 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6388559
  • Stock #: 20M7639A
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ5FH052631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20M7639A
  • Mileage 65,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. A Mitsubishi with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Mirage ES was gently driven and it shows. This Blue Mitsubishi is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Analog Display
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver visor vanity mirror
85 Amp Alternator
Tires: P165/65R14 AS
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats
35 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.2L MIVEC DOHC 3-Cylinder
4.05 axle ratio
Radio w/Clock and External Memory Control
Wheels: 14 Steel w/Wheel Covers
Passenger Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor speed compensated volume and equalization

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-XXXX

250-758-5000

