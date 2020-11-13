2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Mitsubishi Outlander SE handles with ease. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander SE. The look is unmistakably Mitsubishi, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mitsubishi Outlander SE will definitely turn heads. The quintessential Mitsubishi -- This Mitsubishi Outlander SE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio -inc: 140-watt 6 speakers digital signal processor speed compensated volume and equalization Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone system w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control and steering wheel-mounted cruise and ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.