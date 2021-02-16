2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. On almost any road condition, this Mitsubishi RVR SE offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mitsubishi RVR has very low mileage making it a rare find. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
6.026 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Wheels: 16 x 6.5JJ Aluminum-Alloy
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/4 Speakers -inc: 140-watt digital signal processor speed compensated volume equalization Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control
Electronic CVT Transmission w/OD and Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.