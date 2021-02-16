2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Fabric seat trim Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Rocker Panel Extensions Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Tires: P215/70R16 AS Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC 6.026 Axle Ratio 63 L Fuel Tank Wheels: 16 x 6.5JJ Aluminum-Alloy Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/4 Speakers -inc: 140-watt digital signal processor speed compensated volume equalization Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control Electronic CVT Transmission w/OD and Sportronic Sequential Shift Control

