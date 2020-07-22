Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Leaf

68,482 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Leaf

2015 Nissan Leaf

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

  1. 5398784
  2. 5398784
  3. 5398784
  4. 5398784
  5. 5398784
  6. 5398784
  7. 5398784
  8. 5398784
  9. 5398784
  10. 5398784
  11. 5398784
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5398784
  • Stock #: 9R3493C
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP0FC314540

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,482KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9R3493C
  • Mileage 68,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The LEAF SV has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 68,458km put on this Nissan. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan LEAF SV will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan LEAF SV. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Digital Display
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Streaming Audio
Back-Up Alarm
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
7.94 Axle Ratio
Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger seats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 16 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Nanaimo

2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 64,747 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

Call Dealer

250-756-XXXX

(click to show)

250-756-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory