2015 Nissan Leaf

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Digital Display Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS Traction Control Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Body-Coloured Splash Guards Streaming Audio Back-Up Alarm Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door 7.94 Axle Ratio Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger seats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 16 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

