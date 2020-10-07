2015 Nissan Versa

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Cloth Seat Trim

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Fixed interval wipers

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Manual 1st Row Windows

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

41 L Fuel Tank

Tires: P185/65R15 AS

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjust

Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround

Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone and steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth switches

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist