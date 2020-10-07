Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

76,151 KM

Details

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note S

2015 Nissan Versa

Note S

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,151KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5841528
  Stock #: P1862
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP3FL393705

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1862
  Mileage 76,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Versa Note S is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Versa Note S will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual 1st Row Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P185/65R15 AS
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjust
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone and steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth switches
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

