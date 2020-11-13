Menu
2015 Nissan Xterra

34,857 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2015 Nissan Xterra

2015 Nissan Xterra

S

2015 Nissan Xterra

S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,857KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6206103
  Stock #: P0459A
  VIN: 5N1AN0NW2FN667758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Xterra S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Nissan Xterra S, include superior traction and stability. The Xterra S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 34,000km put on this Nissan. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Xterra S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
side steps
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Metal-look grille
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
GVWR: 2449 kgs (5400 lbs)
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Plastic Floor Trim
Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Coloured Splash Guards
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.133 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P265/70R16
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Manual Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Sporty Reclining Bucket Seats
1014# Maximum Payload
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnect w/5 display and NissanConnect APPS USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and steering wheel audio controls

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

