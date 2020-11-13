2015 Nissan Xterra

+ taxes & licensing
Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Xterra S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Nissan Xterra S, include superior traction and stability. The Xterra S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 34,000km put on this Nissan. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Xterra S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13
