2015 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rack Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features side steps PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Bluetooth hands-free phone system 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Metal-look grille Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs GVWR: 2449 kgs (5400 lbs) 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 4 12V DC Power Outlets Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord Plastic Floor Trim Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Coloured Splash Guards Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.133 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy Tires: P265/70R16 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Manual Lumbar Support Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Sporty Reclining Bucket Seats 1014# Maximum Payload 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnect w/5 display and NissanConnect APPS USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and steering wheel audio controls

