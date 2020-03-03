Menu
2015 RAM 1500

ST - 4X4, Quad Cab, 5.7L Hemi, Seating for 6

2015 RAM 1500

ST - 4X4, Quad Cab, 5.7L Hemi, Seating for 6

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  135,402KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4718436
  Stock #: E27193
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT3FS771001
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

If you're looking for a powerful truck to get things done then look no further than this affordable 2015 Ram 1500 4X4 with a 5.7L Hemi.  Features include Bluetooth, USB Port, Full Power Package, Satellite Radio, Tow/Haul and much more...


Stock # E27193


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

