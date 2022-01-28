$33,888+ tax & licensing
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
162,973KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8177803
- Stock #: U3400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,973 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Rotary E-Shift Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge 180 Amp Alternator Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3