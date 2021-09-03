2015 Subaru Forester

$25,998 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7895823

Stock #: 22E3081B

VIN: JF2SJCHC8FH456605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,323 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank 3.700 Axle Ratio Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Premium cloth upholstery Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Wheels: 17 x 7 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist GVWR: 2032 kgs (4479 lbs) Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console) HD Radio MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration Bluetooth streaming audio ... Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: horizontally-opposed Electronic Throttle Control and Active Valve Control System

