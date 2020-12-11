Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,346 KM

Details Description Features

$15,138

+ tax & licensing
$15,138

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

$15,138

+ taxes & licensing

49,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350807
  • Stock #: D28475
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR365833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # D28475
  • Mileage 49,346 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Auxiliary Input, Dual Sliding Doors, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, A/C, Dual Climate Control and much more...




  1. Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

  2. Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference!

  3. Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!



Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28475


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
STOW N GO
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
3RD ROW SEATING
Dual sliding doors
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

