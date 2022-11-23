$23,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 8 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9338881

9338881 Stock #: U3494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 76,815 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD) Billet Silver Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ... SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.