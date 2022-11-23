$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
76,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9338881
- Stock #: U3494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 76,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
