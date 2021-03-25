2016 Ford Escape

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 3 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6861621

6861621 Stock #: 20T7484C

20T7484C VIN: 1FMCU0F79GUB01820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,352 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Additional Features Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift Seats w/Cloth Back Material Engine: 2.5L I-4 Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage GVWR: 2095 kgs (4620 lbs) Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6 speakers auxiliary audio input jack and auto volume control Wheels: 17 Steel w/Sparkle Silver Painted Cover Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.