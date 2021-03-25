Menu
2016 Ford Escape

119,352 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

S

2016 Ford Escape

S

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6861621
  • Stock #: 20T7484C
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F79GUB01820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Escape S is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Engine: 2.5L I-4
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
GVWR: 2095 kgs (4620 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6 speakers auxiliary audio input jack and auto volume control
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Sparkle Silver Painted Cover
Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

