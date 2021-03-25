2016 Ford Escape

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Escape S is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster