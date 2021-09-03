Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

REAR VIEW CAMERA W/DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode

TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/T

Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets

4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable

GVWR: 2948 kg (6500 lb) Payload Package

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5000 lbs smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument clus...