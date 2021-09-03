Menu
2016 Ford F-150

100,001 KM

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

100,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7784421
  • Stock #: P2181
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8GFC09168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2181
  • Mileage 100,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford F-150 Lariat gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford F-150 Lariat is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Door Mirrors and Pedals
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Block Heater
3.55 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
1650# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
REAR VIEW CAMERA W/DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/T
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
GVWR: 2948 kg (6500 lb) Payload Package
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5000 lbs smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument clus...
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-5000

(click to show)

250-758-5000

