Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Flex

Limited w/Ecoboost

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Flex

Limited w/Ecoboost

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4786671
  2. 4786671
  3. 4786671
  4. 4786671
  5. 4786671
  6. 4786671
  7. 4786671
  8. 4786671
  9. 4786671
  10. 4786671
  11. 4786671
  12. 4786671
  13. 4786671
  14. 4786671
  15. 4786671
  16. 4786671
  17. 4786671
  18. 4786671
  19. 4786671
  20. 4786671
  21. 4786671
  22. 4786671
  23. 4786671
  24. 4786671
  25. 4786671
  26. 4786671
  27. 4786671
  28. 4786671
  29. 4786671
  30. 4786671
  31. 4786671
  32. 4786671
  33. 4786671
  34. 4786671
  35. 4786671
  36. 4786671
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,042KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4786671
  • Stock #: E27576
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT1GBA08536
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27576


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2013 Subaru WRX STI ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Ford Mustang V6...
 214,557 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EV LUX...
 49,198 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message