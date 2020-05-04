Menu
2016 Kia Forte

EX-BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, USB

2016 Kia Forte

EX-BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, USB

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,606KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974681
  • Stock #: P26557
  • VIN: KNAFX4A88G5546895
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black & Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, Auxilary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, A/C, Rear Defog, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Heated Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Active ECO and much more... 


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26557


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Active Eco
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

