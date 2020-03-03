Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - NAV Bluetooth Dual Climate Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - NAV Bluetooth Dual Climate Control

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4764855
  2. 4764855
  3. 4764855
  4. 4764855
  5. 4764855
  6. 4764855
  7. 4764855
  8. 4764855
  9. 4764855
  10. 4764855
  11. 4764855
  12. 4764855
  13. 4764855
  14. 4764855
  15. 4764855
  16. 4764855
  17. 4764855
  18. 4764855
  19. 4764855
  20. 4764855
  21. 4764855
  22. 4764855
  23. 4764855
  24. 4764855
  25. 4764855
  26. 4764855
  27. 4764855
  28. 4764855
  29. 4764855
  30. 4764855
  31. 4764855
  32. 4764855
  33. 4764855
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,198KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764855
  • Stock #: V27239
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE8G7007467
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Back Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Modes, Navigation, Park Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors, Blind Spot Mirrors, Satelite Radio, Keyless Ignition, Remote Trunk Release, Active Eco, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27239


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Active Eco
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2006 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 106,017 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 34,542 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX
 23,382 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message