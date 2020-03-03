2016 Kia Soul

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Blind Spot Mirrors

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Active Eco

LCD Touch Screen

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Side Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Auto Dim RV Mirror

**NAVIGATION**

