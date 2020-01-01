Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3 - All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back-Up Camera

GX

2016 Mazda CX-3 - All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back-Up Camera

GX

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,501KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4460100
  • Stock #: E27001
  • VIN: JM1DKBB73G0118054
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

In this versatile 2016 CX-3, you never know where you might end up. Fortunately, it’s built to meet the demands of life. The suspension system minimizes excess body movement and maximizes control, so you can enjoy a smoother ride, regardless of the terrain. Its spirited SKYACTIV-G 2.0 L, 146 horsepower engine delivers powerful, linear acceleration and abundant torque on everything from urban roadways to remote byways. Plus, the 6-speed SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmission features SPORT Mode to give you extra power and control. When you want sharper, more responsive acceleration, engage the Drive Selection at the flick of a switch.  Other features include Navigation, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen and much more...

Stock # E27001

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

