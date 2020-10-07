2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi Outlander is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The Outlander SE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 48,638km put on this Mitsubishi. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi Outlander SE is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio -inc: 140-watt 6 speakers digital signal processor speed compensated volume and equalization Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone system w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control and steering wheel-mounted cruise and ...
