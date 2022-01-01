Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi RVR is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. With 4WD, you can take this 2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks