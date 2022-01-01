Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

55,159 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,159KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140000
  • Stock #: 22R0764A
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW4GZ613301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi RVR is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. With 4WD, you can take this 2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
6.466 Axle Ratio
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Premium fabric seat trim
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/4 Speakers -inc: 140-watt Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 69,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S
 1,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 32,748 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory