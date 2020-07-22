2016 Nissan Rogue

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cloth Seat Trim

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Tires: P225/65R17 AS

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Smart Device Integration

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

5.694 Axle Ratio

55 L Fuel Tank

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Steel w/Full Covers

Passenger Seat

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

GVWR: 2027 kgs (4467 lbs)