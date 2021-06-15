2016 Nissan Sentra

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Sentra SV is well maintained and has just 46,553km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Sentra SV is a perfect addition to any home. The Nissan Sentra SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/06/15
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet