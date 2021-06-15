Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

73,287 KM

SV

SV

Nissan of Nanaimo

73,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7360037
  • Stock #: 21V2363A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL646763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Sentra SV is well maintained and has just 46,553km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Sentra SV is a perfect addition to any home. The Nissan Sentra SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P205/55HR16 AS
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 16 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

