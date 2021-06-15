2016 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 2 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7360037

7360037 Stock #: 21V2363A

21V2363A VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL646763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Met

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,287 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Premium Cloth Seat Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Tires: P205/55HR16 AS Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Wheels: 16 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

