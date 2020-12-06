Menu
2016 Nissan Versa

68,952 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Note SV

Location

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6294792
  • Stock #: 20R5546B
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8GL402156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Versa Note S is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Versa Note S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Versa Note S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P185/65R15 AS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

