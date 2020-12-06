2016 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 41 L Fuel Tank Tires: P185/65R15 AS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

