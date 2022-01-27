$32,900+ tax & licensing
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
90,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8156527
- Stock #: U3396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 90,480 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" LIGHTWEIGHT STEEL (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Comp...
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3