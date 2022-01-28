Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

88,591 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164207
  • Stock #: U3398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,591 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group Chrome Rear Bumper Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler

2019 Ford Escape SE
 37,601 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 88,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 35,025 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

Call Dealer

250-390-XXXX

(click to show)

250-390-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory