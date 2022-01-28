$37,888 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 45,197 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Brake Control MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Black Painted Front Bumper Black Painted Rear Bumper...

