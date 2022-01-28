$37,888+ tax & licensing
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
45,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8177806
- Stock #: U3370B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 45,197 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Brake Control
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Black Painted Front Bumper Black Painted Rear Bumper...
