2016 RAM 1500
ST
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
175,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327889
- Stock #: G712087B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 175,217 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group Chrome Rear Bumper Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
