2016 RAM 3500

$74,900 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8261838

8261838 Stock #: G196861A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,044 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Chrome Bodyside Moulding Spray-in bedliner TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Clearance Lamps Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 220-Amp Alternator Single-Disc Remote CD Player Pickup Box Lighting KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares WHEELS: 20" X 8" PAINTED ALUM W/CHROME -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.