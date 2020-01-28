2016 Toyota Corolla

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #Q26517A Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Exhaust Brake

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.