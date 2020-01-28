Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Corolla

CE- BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

CE- BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4616289
  2. 4616289
  3. 4616289
  4. 4616289
  5. 4616289
  6. 4616289
  7. 4616289
  8. 4616289
  9. 4616289
  10. 4616289
  11. 4616289
  12. 4616289
  13. 4616289
  14. 4616289
  15. 4616289
  16. 4616289
  17. 4616289
  18. 4616289
  19. 4616289
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,413KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616289
  • Stock #: Q26517A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0GC685389
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #Q26517A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Exhaust Brake
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2014 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 81,986 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,423 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE-...
 98,725 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message