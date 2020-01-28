Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Double Cab 5.3L V8 Standard Box - 4WD

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Double Cab 5.3L V8 Standard Box - 4WD

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,395KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575243
  • Stock #: E27058
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC7HZ160195
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Double Cab, 5.3L V8 Engine, Standard Box, Four Wheel Drive, Box Liner, Hitch Receiver, Back Up Camera, Running Boards, Bluetooth, LCD Touch Screen, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27058

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Step Bumper
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Trailer Brake
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

