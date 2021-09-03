2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Door handles Black

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Grille surround chrome

Mirrors outside manual Black

Bumpers front black

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 diagonal colour touch screen display radio with Chevrolet MyLink.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Cooling external engine oil cooler

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Active aero shutters front

CornerSteps rear bumper

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb...

Body Pick Up Box

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Bumpers rear Black

Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl no floor mats included

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger manual recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar.

Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)