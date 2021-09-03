2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is a perfect addition to any home. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles Black
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Grille surround chrome
Mirrors outside manual Black
Bumpers front black
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 diagonal colour touch screen display radio with Chevrolet MyLink.)
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Cooling external engine oil cooler
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Active aero shutters front
CornerSteps rear bumper
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb...
Body Pick Up Box
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumpers rear Black
Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl no floor mats included
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger manual recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar.