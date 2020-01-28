Menu
2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS - NAV WiFi Bluetooth

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS - NAV WiFi Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,739KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532670
  • Stock #: X27247
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB9HL281629
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Navigation, Back Up Camera, Power Driver's Seat, Bluetooth, WiFi, OnStar, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27247

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

