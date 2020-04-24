Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE - Stow 'n Go Front and Rear AC

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,624KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906965
  • Stock #: G27146
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR871581
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Rear Stow 'n Go Seats, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Heated Side Mirrors, Satelite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Econ Mode, Power Rear Quarter Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G27146


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • STOW N GO
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

